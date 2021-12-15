Senior High Schools to be reduced from 13,000 to 2,500 - Education minister

The minister of education has announced that the number of Senior High Schools in the country will be reduced from 13,000 to 2500.

The minister of education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has announced that the number of Senior High Schools in the country will be reduced from 13,000 to 2500.

This according to the minister will be after re-engineering the country’s educational system to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Osei Adutwum said the new system will be called the Junior-Senior High School.

Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum Photo credit: myjoyonline.com

Source: Facebook

Explaining further, the education minister said the facilities that are going to be provided will be just like any high school facility and every one of the schools would have a library, biology, chemistry and physics lab as well as beautiful school buildings and they are coming to a community near you very soon.

He said the administration was going to partner various stakeholders including private sector operators to provide the much-needed infrastructure like laboratories, workshops, and lecture rooms for STEM-based institutions.

“With the Government pursuing strategies aimed at increasing the Gross Tertiary Enrollment Ratio (GTER) from the current 18.84% to 40% by 2030, it is in our interest to continuously expand the infrastructural base of the various tertiary institutions,” Dr. Adutwum said.

Christmas to be affected as chicken shortage looms

Away from education, this year's Christmas and New Year festivities might be affected greatly if households do not get poultry products in their homes to make delicious meals.

For the first time in a long while, cold stores are unable to stock up chicken and other poultry proteins for sale ahead of the festivities.

Their inability follows a delay in poultry imports into the country from the United States of America (USA), Brazil, and the European Union (EU), as a result of disruptions to the global container shipping industry.

A market Intelligence carried out by the Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana (CAG) established that the situation had pushed orders meant to meet the festive occasion into the second week of January.

This, the CAG said has raised concerns over a looming shortage in poultry products which will have a huge implication on the price of poultry especially during the yuletide.

The CEO of CAG, Anthony Morrison said due to the delay of containers on international sea, Ghanaians were likely to experience a price hike in frozen chicken and other imported goods during Christmas.

Source: Yen