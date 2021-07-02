MIT Technology Review Innovators Under 35 has named 28-year-old Ghanaian innovator George Jojo Boateng in its 2021 list

George made the list by virtue of his venture, SuaCode.ai, that enables coding to be done on a smartphone

So far, over 600 students from two dozen countries have successfully graduated after studying the programme

George Jojo Boateng, a 28-year-old Ghanaian innovator has been named in the MIT Technology Review Innovators Under 35 list for the year 2021.

In an official publication announcing the list and explaining the reasons for his selection, it is indicated that Jojo and his cofounder Victor Kumbol created an eight-week smartphone-­based coding course with their venture, SuaCode.ai.

So far, it is confirmed that the programme has had more than 600 students who successfully graduated from two dozen countries.

SuaCode.ai was created inadvertently when in 2013, as an undergraduate at Dartmouth College, Jojo teamed up with a group of friends to launch a summer innovation boot camp for high school students in Ghana.

When the donated laptops they’d gotten for the course broke down a few years later, they were in a fix: only a quarter of the students had laptops of their own, and buying more would overwhelm their budget.

All the students, however, had smartphones—so Boateng and his colleagues redesigned the coding module to fit a five-inch screen.

