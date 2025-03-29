Business mogul Kim Kardashian could not hide her joy when her daughter, North West, was featured on English singer-songwriter FKA Twigs' new song, Childlike Things

She took to social media to share behind-the-scenes video of the music video, and she spoke about how proud she was of her daughter

Many people loved the fun North had while shooting the music video, while others loved the sweet tune

American business mogul Kim Kardashian is one proud mom, and her daughter, North West, is featured on English singer-songwriter and record producer FKA Twigs' new song, Childlike Things.

North West features on FKA Twigs' new song Childlike Things.



North West features on a new song

The Kardashian reality star and entrepreneur could not contain her excitement, sharing multiple posts and videos on her social media pages celebrating North’s feature on the song.

Kim Kardashian has always supported her children’s interests, whether in fashion, art, or music.

With this new collaboration, North is making a name for herself at a young age, and fans are eager to see what’s next for her.

"Proud of my baby," Kim Kardashian wrote in the caption of her post on X and Instagram.

In the song, North West showcased her growing confidence and talent, adding her youthful energy to the record.

FKA Twigs, known for her unique sound and artistic vision, also expressed her excitement about having North on the song.

As Childlike Things' song gained traction, it was evident that North West’s journey in the entertainment world was just beginning.

Reactions to FKA Twigs and North West's song

The collaboration sparked widespread conversations on social media, with fans praising North's potential in music.

Many believed she was following in the footsteps of her father and celebrated rapper, Kanye West.

After watching snippets of the music video, many fans were impressed by North's appearance as the 10-year-old continued to explore her creative side.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the new trending song:

_deelicious.and.more_ said:

"The same way people invest in their kids to play sports or dance that aren’t particularly great at it, but they enjoy it and their parents love to see their kids happy and having fun…. 🤷🏾‍♀️."

_melo_ramoshaba said:

"I love seeing her express herself and do something age-appropriate! ❤️ Honestly, I don't get why people are hating. Most of us grew up pretending to perform on stage for our imaginary crowds - it's all about creativity and self-expression. Let's celebrate her confidence and individuality!"

mikah_ela said:

"Oh Northie we are so proud of youuuuuuu."

iamashfrancisco__ said:

"All I see is a kid who has parents with the means to fund her dreams and them being supportive of her making her happy 🫶🫶."

The ever-gorgeous Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian looks beautiful in gorgeous outfits.



Childlike Things music video

Kim Kardashian’s offer rejected

YEN.com.gh reported that reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian’s attempt to reclaim a sentimental family item was denied after O.J. Simpson’s estate rejected her $15,000 offer for her late father Robert Kardashian Sr.'s inscribed Bible.

The estate deemed the offer too low. The Bible holds deep historical significance, featuring a personal message from Robert Kardashian Sr. dated June 18, 1994—the day after Simpson’s arrest for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

Despite her efforts, Kim was unable to secure the cherished keepsake, sparking discussions about its value and historical importance.

