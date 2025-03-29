Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe shared a determined message after scoring his first career free-kick

The Frenchman bagged a double as Los Blancos came from 2-1 down to beat Leganes in La Liga

While he scored a Panenka penalty, it was his goal from a free-kick that caught the attention of many

Kylian Mbappe played a decisive role in Real Madrid’s hard-fought 3-2 victory over Leganes, delivering a performance that reinforced his reputation as a clutch player.

The 25-year-old forward netted twice, including a brilliantly executed set-piece goal, as Los Blancos staged another dramatic comeback at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Kylian Mbappe was joined by his teammates as they gleefully celebrated his match-winning goal against Leganes on March 29, 2025.

Mbappe leads Madrid’s familiar comeback script

The hosts initially seized control through Mbappe’s audacious Panenka penalty, only to be pegged back almost immediately.

Diego Garcia struck within a minute of the opener before Dani Raba turned the contest on its head, giving the visitors a shock lead before the break.

After halftime, Carlo Ancelotti’s side responded with their trademark resilience.

Jude Bellingham kick-started the fightback just two minutes into the second half, reacting quickest to a loose ball inside the box to restore parity.

With the momentum firmly shifting in Madrid’s favour, Mbappe sealed the turnaround in spectacular fashion.

A cleverly orchestrated set-piece routine saw Fran Garcia roll the ball into his path, allowing the French forward to curl a precise effort through a gap in the defensive wall, sending the Bernabéu crowd into raptures.

His latest heroics further cemented his impact in La Liga, taking his tally to 22 league goals, just one behind Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, per Al Jazeera.

Across all competitions, Mbappé has now scored 33 times, matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut-season goal record at the club, Goal reports.

Mbappe's post-match reaction

Following the victory, Mbappe addressed fans in a video message, balancing confidence with humility while embracing the club’s spirit:

“Hello Madridistas! Another home win! We’ll keep pushing. Hala Madrid!”

What's next?

With domestic duties momentarily set aside, Madrid now shifts focus to the Copa del Rey semi-final, where they will host Real Sociedad in the second leg.

Holding a narrow first-leg advantage, Mbappé and his teammates will be cautious about underestimating their opponents, knowing the dangers of complacency

Kylian Mbappé has scored 22 goals in La Liga, one shy of the league's top scorer Robert Lewandowski.

Should they progress, an El Clásico final could be on the horizon, with Barcelona and Atlético Madrid locked in a thrilling 4-4 aggregate battle in the other semi-final.

Hansi Flick's men, having staged a stunning 4-2 comeback victory over Diego Simeone’s side in their La Liga encounter, will feel confident of overcoming the Rojiblancos in their decisive clash.

Fans shower Mbappe with praise

YEN.com.gh also reported that fans took to social media to shower Kylian Mbappe with praise following his stellar performance against Leganes.

His brace secured a crucial win for Real Madrid, bringing them level on points with Barcelona in the league standings.

One enthusiastic fan even declared that Mbappé’s display made him deserving of the Ballon d’Or.

