Kate Lowe is a business owner, and she feels having a child at 48 was just the 'right time' for her

Lowe has two other children from her first marriage, who are now 26 and 23 years old

She says this was her easiest pregnancy compared to that of her previous kids

A 48-year-old woman has caused a stir online after opening up about being a mom at an old age.

Kate Lowe says having her son at 48 was the 'right time'. Photo: Mirror.

Lowe and her husband Ben already had two kids each.

According to the Mirror, Ben has two sons, aged 16 and 18, from his first marriage, and Kate has two boys, now 26 and 23, from her first marriage.

"I had my first two sons in my early twenties. Then my marriage broke down when I was 36. It annoys me when blokes have young families in their sixties and seventies and no one cares, while women get judged for being 'old'," she said.

Kate and her husband decided to have more kids, but at 39, she got a baby named Alex then in 2019, she got pregnant again.

"I was more anxious this time around because of the risks of chromosomal defects. We discussed all eventualities and decided that having a baby with special needs wouldn’t be fair as we already had five children," she said.

Birth via elective CS

Lowe got the baby via planned Cesarian Section in May 2020 and said this was by far the easiest birth compared to her other three.

"I didn’t get extra stretch marks but, boy, did I feel more tired as an older mum. Waking up for two-hourly feeds is way more shattering in your forties and my back aches more from bending over the cot. I was also more grumpy. However, from past experience, I knew the exhaustion would pass," she said.

"Breastfeeding was easy. With my other boys, I stopped at six months. With Elliot, knowing he’s my last, I’m still going. He’s a breast monster and I’ll feed him until he wants to stop."

Kenyan woman gives birth at 52

