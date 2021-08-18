Many are being entertained by a video of a young boy whose singing skills and voice are hilarious and attracting massive reactions

The funny video clip was posted by @KulaniCool on Twitter and many of his followers are commenting and sharing their remarks about the young boy

It seems the kid is enjoying the trip as they drive in a car with his siblings but his tone is so unique that it leaves many laughing

One young boy is a thriller on social media for his singing skills. The boy is seen in a video clip that is going viral on social media where he is enjoying a hip hop song.

The video was posted on Twitter by @KulaniCool and his social media followers are seriously thrilled by the young boy’s passion. In the clip, the kids are in a car and enjoying their favourite tune with their sister.

Judging the clip, it seems the young man and his siblings are based in the United States and they are internet sensations. YEN.com.gh takes a look at the reactions and brings this hilarious story.

A young boy is an internet sensation for his singing skills in a video. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@Gontse_Mothupi said:

“My goodness! What is going on in the back seat?!”

@MotshogePhomolo said:

“The boy is feeling the song... koore, it's like, enale that thing.”

@Buja5803 said:

“He can't take the nonsense.”

@Gcinna4 said:

“At least it ended on a high note.”

@KgosietsileD said:

“Kid got high notes. He's got the voice T.”

Source: Yen