A man has found more reasons to pile pressure for academic excellence on his kids after stumbling upon his 1989 primary school report card

The man identified as Udeh George Onyeka showed off the brilliant result with pride and left many impressed

Aside the fact that he had straight A's, he topped a class of 42 and had a nice comment from the teacher

While many parents would boast to their kids without proof of how they were class toppers during their time in school, a Nigerian man has got proof for his.

The man named Udeh George Onyeka shared on Facebook a photo of his 1989 primary school report card he had found in his dad's file.

His result left many people impressed Photo Credit: Udeh George Onyeka

The result showed he not only got A's in all subjects but came out top in a class of 42 pupils.

His highest scores came in Igbo and physical education subjects where he recorded 98/ 100 respectively.

Onyeka who had his primary education at a school in Anambra state also impressed his teacher with his performance.

The teacher's comments at the bottom of the report sheet read thus:

"Good result. He is hardworking and well-behaved. Keep it up."

His result got many talking

Nnadi ikeaka Kingsley commented:

"Encouraging, I have similar results too in my secondary schools days."

Prince Emma Emeka Ezeka said:

"Excellent, it reminds me of my primary school days back then @ UPS Obibi ochasi."

Ugwu Cosmas remarked:

"Very impressive result.

"Whoever knows you won't be surprised to see this."

Joy Akwarandu-Nsirim wrote:

"Lols..Onyeka biko if you scored 1st that term what did I score."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that an intelligent 15-year-old Ghanaian boy who sat for his Cambridge Assessment has gotten 9A+ in the ICE, IGCSE examination that was conducted recently.

Joel Nana Kweku-Nyamekye who will turn 16 in December 2021, got nearly 100% in all subjects as his least mark was 95% in the highly esteemed examination.

Below were some of the heartwarming comments Ghanaians shared about the brilliant results

@AdrianaStorph mentioned:

Wow. Your son is blessed. Congrats to you for being an amazing mom. He will go far in life. I tap into this grace

@niiaryerteygh indicated:

He should go to MIT to pursue a wild engineering program. Regardless of how irrelevant it sounds to some people, quality education is still imperative. Congrats to your boy. He's a gem.

@kapteynmeeky said:

The guy carry Egun for exam ….cause I never make this kind result for my school and na me still the best student for my school, ask the boy how he carry Egun for class we fit learn one or two from him Face with raised eyebrow cause this result too fine

