Photos shared by a man, Chidozie Odogwuzilla Nnachor, has shown how some microbiology students failed woefully

Chidozie said it is disheartening that a total number of 143 students would get an F in a class of 300

Many took to his comment section to share similar experiences they had while they were in the university

A man identified as Chidozie Odogwuzilla Nnachor on Facebook has stirred massive reactions on social media after sharing snapshots of a result where almost half of the students who sat for an examination failed.

Taking to his Facebook, he said that the results are for students in the department of microbiology at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Many people were surprised that such an amount would fail. Photo source: Chidozie Odogwuzilla Nnachor

Isn't this wickedness?

Chidozie revealed that the woeful results of 143 F’s and 93 E’s say so much about the school than the students. He labelled it an act of wickedness.

His Facebook post partly read:

“This is why professors have anchored the worst elections in Nigeria in terms of malpractice. They accuse students of malpractice, but conveniently fail to notice the screaming malpractice that is intentionally failing students en-masse just for the kick...”

John Chukwuemeka Agbaeze said:

"The result is not really impossible. Though it reflects the ineptitude of the lecturer to effectively teach their subject."

Chidiebere Nwobodo

"Only in Igbo land you will see these sociopaths cu*m sadi*sts masquerading as lecturers in their large numbers concentrating in one university. They idiotically drive joy and make boast that students find it hard to pass their courses."

Juliet Chioma Agu said:

"Go to that department and you will see how proud they are of this very shameful result."

Abdul Abdusallam Abdulmalik Abduljabbar said:

"Na only four people get C in our dean's course LMAO. Others failed or got E and we dey 300."

