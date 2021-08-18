Stonebwoy has recounted how a foreigner outwitted him recently at a fuel station

The musician said he was tricked into buying fuel for the person who was using a customized car

Stonebwoy added that even after paying for the fuel, the man came asking for money in addition

Multiple award-winning dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla famed as Stonebwoy has recounted how he got tricked into buying fuel for a foreigner at a gas station.

Recounting how the whole incident happened, Stonebwoy said he pulled up at a fuel station to fill his tank when a man approached him.

The Putuu crooner said he realized the man was a foreigner judging by his accent but he (Stonebwoy) said he was not going to disclose the man's nationality.

Stonebwoy said the man, after he had walked up to him, started a conversation with him and told him how he met him during one of his music video shoots with a Nigerian artiste.

While they chatted, the man asked Stonebwoy for financial assistance to fill his gas tank as well since he was locked up.

Stonebwoy said he was quite stunned by the request but decided to assist the man anyway and offered to buy fuel worth GHC300 for the man.

The dancehall artiste said he was left stunned after the man went away and pulled up with a huge car that had customized number plates to receive the fuel Stonebwoy had paid for.

As if paying for the fuel was not enough, Stonebwoy said the man walked up t him a second time asking him to assist him with some cash as well.

Stonebwoy said he kept his cool and told the man that he did not have cash on him and was even going to pay for the fuel with his credit card.

The Nominate singer said after saying this, the man still kept pushing and said he had a mobile money account in case the artiste wanted to transfer cash to him instead.

Stonebwoy said he walked away thinking if he had been tricked or that he was being a Good Samaritan judging from the man's car and his persistence to syphon money from him.

