12 Ghanaians who embarked on a 10,000km trip by road from Accra to London have made it to the BBC

The gallant Ghanaians were interviewed by the media giants during their journey, and they gave details of how their trip was going

Videos of the interview went viral on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing joy at the attention the journey had brought

A gallant group of 12 Ghanaians are making headlines as they embark on a daring 10,000-kilometer road trip from Accra to London, capturing the attention of the BBC while still en route.

Ghanaians from Wonderlust Ghana pose as they travel from Accra to London Photo Source: Wonderlust Ghana

These men and woman self-identified as Wonderlust Ghana, consist of philanthropists and passionate tourism enthusiasts united by a single noble purpose to generate funds for rural school development.

The adventurous Ghanaians were interviewed by the renowned media powerhouse, BBC, while their journey was still underway. During the interview, they shared insights into their remarkable expedition, describing the challenges and triumphs that have coloured their incredible road trip.

The impact of their BBC interview was swift and far-reaching, as videos of the conversation rapidly went viral across social media platforms. The footage excited countless Ghanaians, who eagerly celebrated the international recognition that the audacious journey had attracted for their homeland.

Accra to London trip excites many

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users

degraftantwi0 commented:

very soon VIP Bus will be loading from Accra to London.

Eminent wrote:

I’m also jogging from Ghana- UK ,starting this midnight

Alfred Tabiri reacted:

can you imagine if they had used one of kantanka cars to embark on this amazing journey. it would have done a lot to the kantanka car brand

Bombey kloden commented:

i never knew one can travel by road from Ghana to UK. thus great

From Accra To London By Road: Adventurous Ghanaians Share Bad Experience At Mauritania Border

In a related story, the Ghanaian travellers undertaking the ambitious road trip from Accra to London voiced their dissatisfaction with the reception they encountered at the border of Mauritania.

During an interview, a representative of the group levelled accusations against the immigration authorities, labelling them as individuals seeking unjustifiable monetary gains.

The interviewee elaborated on the various ways in which these officials hindered and obstructed their progress.

