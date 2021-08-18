A Ghanaian man has opened up about his journey to starting his own company after declining a lucrative offer from Ford

Yeboah was advised by a good friend to start his own company where he stands a chance to earn more than the Ghc17,600 per month Ford was offering

After 2 years of working for himself, the young mechanic says it is the best decision he made

A young Ghanaian man by the name, Yeboah Kwabena Ofosu living in France, has granted an interview with Zionfelix where he spoke about how he started his own company in France.

Recounting, the 29-year-old man said after completing mechanic training in France, he received several calls from various mechanic garages requesting to employ him.

Good work recognized

Kwabena said it was because they had received great reports from the school he trained with about him and they all wanted to work with him.

Just when he was about to complete school, he reached out to a couple of garages for employment but was turned down by all including those who were requesting to work with him later, Yeboah revealed.

The huge offer

He received an offer from Ford after school and was to receive a monthly net salary of Ghc17,600 but he declined.

According to Yeboah, the decline was because of advice he received from a friend.

Having the perfect friend

This particular friend owned a mechanic garage hence was able to convince Yeboah that he stands to earn much more if he starts his own garage.

He heeded the advice and with his friend's assistance, he was able to register his company.

The final payoff

He encountered many challenges at the early stages especially in terms of rent but he is reaping the benefits after two years, the young entrepreneur added.

Kwabena Ofosu shared more about his journey in the video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a lady, Ikokwu Mercy Delight, has in a series of posts, shown off her mechanic work and the reception was massive.

In a LinkedIn post written at the beginning of August, the female mechanic said that she does not give up when others are quitting.

She encouraged people to chase their dreams no matter what the cost of doing so could be. In another post, she advised on the need to overcome fear and succeed.

Some of the photos she shared on the platform have her under a car as she worked on fixing the vehicle’s faults.

