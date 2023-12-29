A video of a Ghanaian artist drawing a sketch of Afua Aduonum as she performed during the singing marathon has gone viral

The young man who had a better view of the media personality drew a nice pencil sketch of her

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the young man for his artwork

A talented young Ghanaian artist is trending online after a video of him drawing Afua Aduonum hit the internet.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Joy Prime showed the moment, the man whose name remains unknown was spotted standing right in front of the glass booth where Afua Aduonum was performing.

Not minding the fact he had no chair and table to make his work easier, the young man in his bid to motivate the media personality and events planner exhibited a lot of care as he used one hand to hold the paper and drew a sketch of the 33-year-old mother of three.

The 54-second which had raked in over 8,000 likes and 17 comments was captioned:

"Watch this talented young man make a photo realistic pencil sketch of Afua Asantewaa as she performs.Do you know who he is?Tag him below and let us know what you think about his sketch".

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who reacted to the video were amazed by the pencil sketch the man had made for Afua Aduonum whereas others also tried to find out who that artists was.

Felix Agyei stated:

He can also do draw a ton too. Nice drawing

Krakyeni Nana Kwame reacted:

Nice way to sell oneself

Maame Eshun stated:

This is beautiful

Abraham Nartey wrote:

Ghana is full of talent. heerrr......

Afua Aduonum hopes singathon will inspire women and the youth

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Aduonum was hoping that her singing marathon attempt would inspire the youth and women.

She thanked all stakeholders and Ghanaians for the massive support shown her during the singing marathon.

An after party is set to organized to celebrate Afua Aduonum for achieving what she set out to do.

