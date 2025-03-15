Lionel Messi Names Premier League Club Barcelona Hated More Than Real Madrid

Lionel Messi once admitted that Barcelona players held a deep dislike for a Premier League club, even more than Real Madrid

Lionel Messi once admitted that he and several Barcelona teammates held a stronger dislike for a Premier League club than even their fiercest domestic rivals, Real Madrid.

The Argentine, who featured in 45 El Clásico clashes, was well acquainted with the intense rivalry between Barcelona and Los Blancos.

Source: Getty Images

However, despite the historic tensions between Spain’s top two clubs, Messi revealed that there was another team that frustrated Barça’s players so much that they would have rather faced any other opponent than the English side.

Messi won four Champions League titles with Barcelona, including two final victories over Manchester United. He frequently faced Premier League teams in Europe, experiencing both triumphs and setbacks.

Messi names the English team Barcelona players hated

Back in 2006, ahead of a Champions League Round of 16 clash, Messi revealed that his Barcelona teammates had developed a deep dislike for Chelsea—more than he had ever seen any players resent a football team.

In an interview with the now-defunct News of the World, as transcribed by Sky Sports, the then-teenager explained:

"There are players here who hate Chelsea more than Real Madrid. "I never thought I would hear myself say that.I also never thought I would see something worse than the Boca and River Plate rivalry or Brazil v Argentina - but this is. We would rather play Arsenal, Manchester United or anyone else than be on the pitch with Chelsea."

Barcelona and Chelsea rivalry

Tensions between Barcelona and Chelsea were at an all-time high, sparked by the Blues' dramatic comeback at Stamford Bridge in a heated Champions League clash.

Just a week earlier, Jose Mourinho had ignited controversy with remarks about referee Anders Frisk following Didier Drogba’s controversial red card in the first leg.

Lionel Messi vies with John Terry (L) and Branislav Ivanovic during the Champions League second leg semi-final at the Cam Nou on April 24, 2012. Photo: Adrian Dennis.

Source: Getty Images

Messi shone for Frank Rijkaard’s side, despite being on the receiving end of a brutal challenge from Asier Del Horno, which saw the Chelsea defender sent off.

An own goal from John Terry and a late strike by Samuel Eto’o secured Barcelona’s first-leg advantage, and they sealed Chelsea’s elimination with a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou—eventually winning the Champions League by defeating Arsenal in the final.

The rivalry only intensified in 2009 when Andres Iniesta’s last-gasp equalizer in the semi-finals knocked Chelsea out amid a storm of controversial refereeing decisions.

