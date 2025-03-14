Sunyani West MP Millicent Yeboah Amankwah delivered a passionate speech about the International Women's Day celebrations in Parliament

During the Sunyani MP's speech, two colleagues loudly engaged in a money-related conversation as they sat behind her

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to criticise the two MPs for their behaviour during Millicent Yeboah Amankwah's speech

The Member of Parliament for the Sunyani West constituency, Millicent Yeboah Amankwah has courted attention after the latest video of her speaking in the chamber surfaced on social media.

In a video shared by renowned blogger GH Hyper on his official Instagram page, the Sunyani West MP was spotted delivering a passionate speech about the International Women's Day celebrations.

As she began to speak, two unidentified Members of Parliament caused a huge disturbance as they engaged in a loud conversation that almost derailed the Honourable Millicent Yeboah Amankwah's speech.

From the video, it appeared the two individuals, who were sitting behind the Sunyani West MP were discussing money-related issues, with one of them asking if his colleague had been paid.

One of the MPs also advised his colleague to stop pursuing a certain individual, who was expected to send some money. The two men later burst into laughter before they stopped speaking

Despite the distraction, Honourable Millicent Yeboah Amankwah carried on with her speech as she spoke about the importance of women holding leadership roles in the political space in the country.

She expressed joy in being part of female Ghanaian leaders, who have created a movement to empower women in the various sectors of society.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West also urged her colleagues in Parliament to help champion the cause and uplift the women living in their various constituencies.

Honourable Millicent Yeboah Amankwah applauded the efforts of many women making great strides in numerous fields globally.

The Sunyani MP's speech was a big improvement on a recent speech she made in Parliament, which garnered laughter among Ghanaians on social media.

The Sunyani West MP was speaking on the collapsed banks resulting from the banking sector clean-up, however, her language made it impossible for many to comprehend the point she was trying to make on the floor of the Parliament House.

In the viral video, Millicent Yeboah Amankwaa spoke poor English, by mixing tenses and made several grammatical errors while delivering her speech on the floor of Parliament.

MPs' conversation in Parliament stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

ramatyarig said:

"Ah but those talking at the back nu, are they not parliamentarians anaa? That's disrespectful!"

peekaay_official commented:

"Which people were sharing money behind 😂?"

god_fearer21747 said:

"These so-called MPs are not disciplined at all!"

special_force_empaire commented:

"Who are those animals at the back?"

Dome-Kwabenya MP makes big mistake in Parliament

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Dome-Kwabenya constituency MP made a big mistake as she spoke about Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in Parliament.

In a video, Honourable Faustina Akurugu Elikplim called Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang "His Excellency" instead of "Her Excellency".

Honourable Faustina Akurugu Elikplim's mistake in parliament sparked laughter among Ghanaians on social media.

