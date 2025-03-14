Agradaa has weighed in on Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's woes after his gun-related incident in Dormaa

The chief priest now turned church leader ignored the broadcaster's woes in his recent update

She rather used it as an opportunity to remind the embattled broadcaster of his woes and reignite their feud

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Evangelist Mama Pat, aka, Nana Agradaaa has reignited his feud with with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani after the latter shared the first update on his deteriorating eyesight caused by a gun-related incident in Dormaa.

Agradaa tears into Kofi Adoma Nwanwani. Photo source: TikTok/EvangelistMamaPat

Source: Facebook

While conducting interviews at the Kwafie Festival which marked the 25th-anniversary celebration of Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II, the Angel FM journalist was hit in the face by a stray shot that severely damaged one of his eyes, forcing him to seek medical treatment abroad.

Over half a million has already been spent on the broadcaster's medical expenses but the situation is far from perfect.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani groaned and sobbed during a recent press update as he recounted his woes.

Many Ghanaians have sympathised with the embattled broadcaster. However, Agradaa has leveraged the opportunity to recount Kofi Adoma's misdeeds against her.

According to Agradaa, Kofi has been cursed by God for dragging her name through the mud in the past causing her pain and retreat.

"You treated me like a dog. A whole me. A woman of substance like me".

Agradaa and Kofi's issues date many years back when the Heaven Way Church was operating as a spiritualist in a shrine.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Agradaa sounded embittered as she talked about Kofi Adoma's misdeeds and how his woes are part of God's punishment being meted out to him for treating her badly. She said

"God has disgraced you to the highest authority. The Bible says that your eyes are your light in the world. If you live your life in this world with a bad mind to destroy people, darkness will befall you even before your death."

Kofi Adoma's wife slams Dormaahene

At the press release, Miracle Adoma Nwanwani, the wife of Kofi Adoma could not hide her emotions as she talked about her husband's eye issues.

YEN.com.gh reported that the queen mother called out the Dormaahene regarding the health of her husband.

She said she had forgiven Nana Agyemang Badu II, adding that in a situation like this, care and empathy were important and not just the financial aspect.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh