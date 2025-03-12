University of Ghana Lecturer and Senior Hall Tutor Suspended for Two Semesters Over Misconduct
A University of Ghana lecturer has been sanctioned for misconducting himself on campus, leaving many Ghanaians and students disappointed.
The lecturer, whose identity is yet to be made public has been suspended for engaging in inappropriate relationships with students on campus.
The news was disclosed by Voice of Legon (VoL), one of the popular X handles that serves the public with information about the institution.
VoL in its X post stated that the lecturer who is also a Senior Hall Tutor at the University is required to undergo training on harassment.
See the post below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
