Gifty Ntiamoah, a Ghanaian woman, has returned home permanently after years in the US, seeking relief from the pressures of American life

Despite concerns about her children's education, she moved back with them in August 2024 and is evaluating being in a new environment

To sustain herself financially, Gifty runs an online clinic that allows her to work remotely while enjoying the peace of living in Ghana again

A Ghanaian lady in the US has returned to her home country permanently after staying several years abroad.

Gifty Ntiamoah said many people thought she had a problem but she was determined to leave America and come home.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Gifty Ntiamoah said the US pressure was too much, hence her decision to leave.

She felt a sense of belonging and comfort whenever she was in Ghana but many people asked her what would happen to her children’s education since she was relocating.

Before relocating to Ghana, Gifty Ntiamoah said she travelled to Canada with her children for three months. They then came to Ghana in August 2024 so the children could start school.

Gifty said they are staying in Ghana to see if they fit into the system. That will enable them to decide whether to move back, according to her.

As a way of earning income, she has set up an online clinic where she diagnoses and prescribes medicine to her patients. This will allow her to work from anywhere in the world while enjoying the peace she wants.

