Nana Tonardo, in an interview, explained the reason behind his infamous fallout with his former friend Delay

The controversial socialite alleged that Delay's prophetess informed him that the TV host had used money from his toil to build her house

Nana Tonardo claimed Delay immediately cut ties with him after he attempted to meet her and complain about her not paying him

Controversial social media personality and actor Emil Gerald Wood, popularly known as Nana Tonardo, has opened up about his issues with TV host Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay.

Socialite Nana Tonardo speaks on why he parted ways with his former friend Delay. Photo source: @kingnanatonardo1 and @delayghana

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with Adom FM, Nana Tonardo alleged that Delay took money from him to pay actor and film producer Umar Krupp after featuring him in a movie project.

He noted that the Delay Show host gave him flimsy excuses when the time came for her to reimburse him for the money she borrowed to settle Umar Krupp after leaving the movie set.

Nana Tonardo claimed that despite feeling a bit aggrieved by Delay's alleged actions, he did not make a fuss about it as he considered her his sibling due to the close relationship they had.

The socialite said he used to travel from Tema to the location of their Afia Schwarzenegger movie set every day and was constantly not being paid for featuring in the project.

He noted that he became fed up with the situation and that he and Afia Schwarzenegger visited the mother of Ella, one of the cast members on the show, who was Delay's alleged prophetess.

Nana Tonardo spraying cash on Evangelist Mama Pat as she preaches inside her church. Photo source: @kingnanatonardo

Source: TikTok

According to Nana Tonardo, upon consulting the woman, he was informed that Delay had taken advantage of him to build a big house for herself.

The controversial actor shared that he became frustrated with the treatment from Delay and struggled to even pay his child's school fees. He also felt the TV show host had cheated him out of making money by not paying him.

Nana Tonardo added that Delay immediately cut ties with him after he attempted to hold a meeting with her to express his concerns. The socialite also recounted some bad experiences he had while collaborating with his former friend.

Nana Tonardo and Delay used to be close friends and worked on the popular Ghanaian TV series, Afia Schwarzenegger until they had a big public fallout many years ago.

Since the breakdown of their close friendship, Nana Tonardo has made several allegations against Delay on many occasions.

Watch the video below:

Tonardo's remarks about Delay stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Maame Aba Nkumah commented:

"When Afia said it, people thought Afia was jealous of her."

Esi Nana Sikafew said:

"Tonado and Afia made that program very interesting."

Evolve_Nelia commented:

"Those years err, people were not enlightened about YouTube and Delay was cashing out without them knowing."

I’m A.J said:

"Why are these people soo bitter about this? It’s been years and y’all are still dragging Delay 😂😂."

Delay slams netizen for complaining about dressing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Delay slammed a netizen who complained about her fashion choices after she flaunted her curves on social media.

The media personality noted that she did not need any advice from the netizen about her lifestyle since she was the one responsible for her welfare.

Delay's response to the netizen's complaint garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh