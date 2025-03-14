Reggae and dancehall musician Stonebwoy's record label, the Burniton Music Group, has named Ghanaian journalist Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng as its new Head of Public Relations

In a signed statement, the record label shared details on why Vida was the right person for the role

Vida, in the same statement, spoke about how excited she was to be given the role

Stonebwoy's Burniton Music Group appoints Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng as Head of Public Relations. Image Credit: @stonebwoy and @vivid.gellatti

Source: Instagram

Vida Adutwumwaa new Burniton Head of PR

In a signed statement dated March 3, 2025, Burniton noted that Vida was the right person for the role considering her over a decade of experience in entertainment and corporate communications.

Buniton stated that the Ghanaian journalist is set to bring a wealth of expertise to the role. Her background spans media relations, content strategy, and industry communications, positioning her as a valuable asset to the BMG team.

A career rooted in media excellence

In the same statement, the renowned record label owned by Stonebwoy shared details about the career path of Vida. they noted that she began her media journey as a producer for a radio entertainment show at Peace FM, part of the Despite Media Group.

She later advanced to become Deputy News Editor at United Television (UTV), where she played a key role in shaping entertainment news coverage.

The statement noted that beyond journalism, Vida has been a respected entertainment pundit, offering in-depth analysis on various platforms.

Her contributions to the communications teams of prestigious award schemes, including the 3Music Awards and other international events, have solidified her influence in the industry.

A Strategic Vision for BMG

Holding a Master’s degree in International Relations from Swansea University, Burniton Musicc Group explained that Vida brings a global perspective to BMG’s communications strategy.

They noted that her appointment was expected to elevate the label’s engagement with stakeholders, enhance brand visibility, and align its public relations efforts with international best practices.

Speaking on her new role, Vida expressed excitement about the journey ahead.

"Joining Burniton Music Group is an incredible opportunity to contribute to a brand that has already made significant strides in the global music industry. I look forward to amplifying BMG’s vision and fostering stronger connections with fans, partners, and the media," she said.

BMG representatives also shared their confidence in Boateng’s ability to drive the label’s communication strategy forward.

"Vida’s expertise and experience make her the perfect fit for this role. We believe she will be instrumental in strengthening our brand presence both locally and internationally," a spokesperson said.

About Burniton Music Group

Burniton Music Group, founded by award-winning artist Stonebwoy, is a leading Ghanaian record label dedicated to developing talent and promoting African music on the global stage. With a strong legacy in the industry, BMG continues to push boundaries and expand its influence across international markets.

With Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng now at the helm of public relations, the label is poised for a new era of strategic communication and global engagement.

Source: YEN.com.gh