Victor Kusi Boateng has reportedly been detained by the National Investigations Bureau amid controversy over the National Cathedral project

Boateng was recently cleared of graft accusations by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu MP, has been on a crusade to uncover malfeasance in the controversial national cathedral project

A key member of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, has reportedly been detained by the National Investigations Bureau.

Citi News reported that he has been detained as part of an investigation into allegations of possessing multiple identities.

In 2024, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice exonerated Boateng after corruption claims against him in a related matter.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu MP, claimed in a petition to the commission Boateng had two passports with different identities. Ablakwa was one of Boateng's fiercest critics over the past few years.

But the commission in a report, said Boateng held one passport with the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and had never been issued a passport with the name Kusi-Boateng as claimed by Ablakwa.

Boateng was facing a possible three-year jail term if found to have possessed multiple identities.

Ablakwa’s petition also alleged a transfer of GH¢2.6 million in cash from the National Cathedral Secretariat to JNS Talent Centre Limited, owned by Boateng under his alleged secondary identity, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

The MP said Boateng has 15 companies, eight of which are registered under Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

However, the commission in the report said the JNS Talent Centre Limited rendered no service to the state.

It explained that Boateng offered to pay contractors for the National Cathedral because, at the time, it was not in good financial standing.

Boateng had advanced payments to contractors working on the National Cathedral project when the Secretariat faced financial challenges.

Boateng sought injunction against Ablakwa

Boateng made multiple attempts in court to stop Ablakwa from discussing the allegations of dual identities.

His most recent unsuccessful attempt to gag Ablakwa was in June 2024, when an appeal Court dismissed his application.

Boateng had also sought a court injunction against Ablakwa on two previous occasions, but both failed at the High Court.

Parliament probing National Cathedral project

YEN.com.gh reported that the eighth Parliament set up a committee to probe the National Cathedral Construction Project, of which over GH¢300 million has been spent.

The probe follows a motion filed by Ablakwa and six other MPs.

The Second Deputy Speaker expressed concern that too much money had been spent on the project, with little evidence of results.

