Eleven staff and students of the University of Ghana have been sanctioned by the institution over misconduct.

The sanctions spelt out to the eleven individuals include suspension, and expulsion from University halls, among others.

A statement from the office of the registrar stated that the affected persons engaged in activities deemed illegal on campus, including plagiarism, and causing mayhem on campus.

Francis Abdul Razak has been suspended for two years, among other sanctions for engaging in plagiarism.

Catherine Enwulunwu has also been expelled from the Akuaffo Hall for aiding and abetting a colleague to falsify evidence for university residential registration required.

Eunice Dickson has also been dismissed from the Akuaffo Hall for buying and occupying an already allocated bed for another student.

Among the list of sanctioned individuals are eight students who have been suspended for two academic years for engaging in clashes between the Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Hall.

