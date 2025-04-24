Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, the ex-wife of Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, went on a date with her obroni husband at a fancy restaurant in the US

Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, the ex-wife of Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, shared a glimpse into her romantic evening with her obroni husband, Tim, at a fancy restaurant in the United States where they reside.

Kwaku Manu’s ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey, and her husband Tim dine at a fancy restaurant. Image Credit: @queenofheartsnaa

Source: TikTok

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife dines with hubby

The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2024 in the US, appeared radiant and deeply in love during their night out.

In pictures posted on Diane's TikTok account, @queenofheartsnaa, the deeply in love couple were all dressed elegantly for their dinner date. Diane looked radiant in a chic, form-fitting dress that accentuated her voluptuous figure.

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife wore subtle makeup that complemented her radiant skin and neatly straightened hair.

Naa Okailey's obroni husband, Tim, looked dapper in a red Lacoste polo shirt with blue stripes paired with trousers.

The ambience of the restaurant was nothing short of extravagant, with a touch of class to its soft and calm ambience.

Kwaku Manu’s ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey, and her husband, Tim, in photos. Image Credit: @okaale_nyarko

Source: Instagram

The couple's table was adorned with a selection of gourmet dishes. From the pictures, it looked like Naa Okailey was having a well-spiced grilled salmon while her husband was having pasta.

A glass of vintage red wine and another glass of water were on the table as they enjoyed their meals were spotted in the lovely pictures she shared.

In the caption of the TikTok video, Naa Okailey spoke about how much she was grateful to have found a new man to tie the knot with. She spoke about how much she appreciated him, adding that God gave him to her.

"Always appreciate what God has given you🙏," she wrote.

Naa Okailey's followers on TikTok could not help but express their admiration for the married couple. Comments poured in, praising the romantic gesture and the happiness they share, which was evident in the picture.

Many social media users noted the glow on Diane's face after her divorce from Kwaku Manu, attributing it to the joy she had found in her new marriage.

Diane and her husband on a date

Source: YEN.com.gh