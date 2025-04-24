Ghanaian musician and politician Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, and his wife, fashion stylist and blogger Akosua Vee, celebrated 8 years of marriage

She took to her TikTok account to share a heartwarming video of the two of them dnaicng to Daddy Lumba's song

Many people congratulated them and wished them many more years together, while others admired their bond in the video

Ghanaian musician and politician Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, and his wife, fashion stylist and blogger Akosua Vee, celebrated 11 years of knowing each other.

A Plus and his wife, Akosua Vee, mark 8 years of marriage. Image Credit: @aakosua_vee

Source: Instagram

A Plus and his wife celebrate 11 years

The deeply in love couple marked the occasion with a lighthearted and fun video shared on Akosua Vee's TikTok account, @vee_styles.

The lovely video offers a glimpse into their romantic life as a married couple. Set to a romantic soundtrack of the legendary musician Daddy Lumba's mpempem Do Me, which means several people love me when translated from Twi into English, it showcased the couple's deep bond and affection for each other.

In the caption of the video, the fashion stylist noted that they had known each other for 11 years and out of those years, they had been married for 8.

She also noted that she was aware she worried the Gomoa Central MP a lot, considering how he got him to dance with her in the video.

"11 years of knowing you 8years of officially being mine❤️. I know i worry a lot🤣🤣 #fyp#virql__video#viralvideos#godisgood firstladyofGomoa #fyp #viralvideotiktok #viralvideos"

A Plus and Akosua Vee's marriage has been in the public eye since their traditional wedding in February 2017, followed by a white wedding in September of the same year. Over the years, they have been admired for their strong partnership and mutual respect.

Video of A Plus and his wife

Reactions to A Plus and Akosua Vee's video

Fans and followers flooded the comments section of Akosua Vee's video with congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

Many praised the couple's enduring love and commitment for being together all these years, as they spoke about their admiration for the couple, noting that their relationship served as an inspiration.

Theo Philus said:

"One thing that African politicians always do right is choosing of beautiful women as wife."

Ebenzel Yartey said:

"If u are Kwame u will understand..."

Spareparts_JB Investments said:

"My MP please be flexible small for First Lady. You are too hard 😂😂😂."

ROYALCHILD said:

"They will tap into this marriage at this comment section pe333."

Quame Phoster said:

"Madam slow down for him. Now the energy will not be the same because of the parliamentary duties."

A Plus and His Wife, Akosua Vee, dazzle in pictures. Image Credit: @aakosua_vee

Source: Instagram

Ofori Sarpong's son-in-law marks 1st anniversary

YEN.com.gh reported that the owner of Special Ice Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's second daughter, got married in October 2023, and her husband celebrated her on their first anniversary.

In light of their wedding anniversary, George Kofi Locher made a touching post on Instagram, saying that although they had been married for a year, they had met 11 years ago.

Locher's expression of love for Mandy touched the hearts of many social media users, who congratulated them and wished them well in their marriage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh