TV star Wendy Laryea touches lives as she educates girls on menstrual hygiene

Wendy Laryea's Inspire To Rise has held a forum to educate parents and students of Minya D/A Basic School in the Ningo Prampram district on menstrual hygiene and sex education.

The forum is part of the organization`s commitment to helping reduce teenage pregnancy.

The Inspire to Rise education train this time stopped at Minya in the Ningo Prampram District of the Greater Accra region.

The session was organised in collaboration with the independent lady network.

Indigenes of Minya are mainly farmers and fisherfolks.

Some parents during the session revealed that some girls and women do not have access to sanitary products due to their high cost.

The girls were educated on how to prepare for their periods as well as properly wear the sanitary pad and proper disposal after use.

The session afforded the team the opportunity to have conservations dispelling menstruation myths.

Head teacher of Minya D/A School Eugene Atitsogbi said the initiative is timely, since teenage pregnancy and menstrual hygiene is a major challenge in the community.

Sanitary items including pads and soap were distributed to the school, students and parents present.

Some of the parents shared how the forum has deepened their understanding.

