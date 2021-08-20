A photo of a television that was under lock and key has got many talking on social media after a Nigerian man shared it on his Facebook page

The owner of the television was watching a movie despite the fact that a burglar-proof guard was used in protecting the set

Many Nigerian Facebook users who commented on the post said the funny photo reminded them of a story

In the photo that was shared on Facebook by a Nigerian identified as Habibu Adamu, the television was placed on a wall and a burglar-proof guard with a key was used in protecting it.

The television set was placed under lock and key. Photo credit: Habibu Adamu

Source: UGC

A movie was being shown on the television and this implies that the owner uses the set under lock and key.

Sharing the photo, Adamu said:

"Reminds me of a story in Adamu Aliyu Kiyawa's Birgimar Hankaka, with the title "Ƙasar Ɓarayi.""

Many react to the photo

Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reacting, a Facebook user identified as Ahmad Lawan Gama said:

"In our hostel we are also in SLU that's how TV is."

Umar Abdullahi commented:

"This must be a hostel."

Ado Abubakar Bala wrote:

"I missed Birgimar Hankaka. Such a beautiful program. Every Wednesday 8pm."

Mubarak Abbati Bako said:

"Is this in school though?"

