UEFA Announces Final Three-Man Shortlist for Men’s Coach of the Year

Thomas Tuchel has been named alongside two other managers in a shortlist for the UEFA Men’s Coach of the year

The Chelsea manager who arrived at Stamford Bridge in the latter stages of last season will go head-to-head with Pep Guardiola and Roberto Mancini for the prize

While Guardiola guided Manchester City to the Premier League glory, Mancini led Italy to win the European championship

The European football governing body UEFA has announced the final three-man shortlist for Men’s Coach of the Year Award.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Italy national football team coach Roberto Mancini will now battle for the coveted UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year Award.

UEFA made the announcement in a post through their official website.

Thomas Tuchel poses with the Champions League trophy. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

“The award winners will be announced at the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which will take place on Thursday, August 26, at the Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul, Turkey.

“Guardiola led Man City to win the English Premier League last season, while Mancini won the Euro 2020 with Italy and Tuchel won the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea.”

The rest of the top ten via UEFA

4 Unai Emery (Villarreal)

5 Diego Simeone (Atlético de Madrid)

6 Antonio Conte (Internazionale, now free agent)

7 Gareth Southgate (England) – 18 points

8 Christophe Galtier (LOSC Lille, now at Nice)

9 Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Manchester United)

10 Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark)

Who are the nominees for Men’s Player of the Year Award?

On the other hand, Kevin de Bruyne, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have been nominated for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year for 2020/21 award.

It will be the first time three midfielders will be selected for the coveted individual accolade since its inception.

The Champions League positional awards will also be given out to the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and striker.

The UEFA Europa League Player of the Season for last season will be announced the following day.

Chelsea were crowned European champions for the second after defeating Man City in the final of the competition last season.

