News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that five persons have died in an accident that occurred at Omenako near Suhum on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

The deceased were onboard a Hyundai H100 minibus travelling enroute Accra from Nkawkaw.

According to a Citinews report, the driver of the minibus wrongfully overtook a vehicle ahead of him on the blindside of the traffic from the opposite direction.

Accra-Kumasi highway: 5 dead in fatal accident after wrongful overtaking

The vehicle collided with a trailer truck with registration number GN 6885-20 in the process, which resulted in the fatalities.

The Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), May Obiri Yeboah, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, said road crashes have killed more than 1,000 people in the country from January to April 2021.

According to her, in 2020, 2,500 people died from road crashes, adding that the figure is the highest since 1991.

Similar Incident

Exactly a month, eight people were reported dead in an accident that occurred at Soko, a farming community in the Ashanti Region.

The unfortunate incident happened on Monday, June 7, 2021, at about 7:45 am after a head-on collision of a sprinter bus and a tipper truck.

In a report filed by 3news, an eyewitness said a Sprinter bus with registration number GT 4013-14, which was coming from Kumasi at top speed collided with a tipper truck with registration number WR 1653-A.

According to the eyewitness, the mate of the tipper truck hit his head on the road when the two vehicles collided and died instantly while the driver managed to get out.

Unfortunately, most of the casualties were in the Sprinter bus, as its driver and mate as well as five other passengers died on the spot.

