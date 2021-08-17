St Monica’s College sacks Anglican Priest for kissing 3 students during mass

The Anglican priest at the centre of the kissing saga, Father Balthazar Obeng, has been relieved of his duties at the St Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong.

This formed part of the conclusions at a crunch meeting convened by school authorities in Asante Mampong over a kissing incident that went viral on Monday.,

A report filed JoyNews indicates that the school has withdrawn all duties assigned to the Priest.

Essentially, Rev Father Obeng Larbi ceases to be the Chaplain and lawyer of the school until further notice.

This was revealed in a closed-door meeting with the students and subsequently confirmed by Acting Principal, Dr. Okyere Korankye.

More soon...

Source: Yen