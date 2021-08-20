SHS boy proposes to his SHS girlfriend on her birthday; video pops up

A video showing a senior high school boy proposing to his girlfriend has popped up online

The video showed the guy on bended knees with what looked like a ring in his hand

When his intended target caught what was happening, she got shy and covered her eyes

A new video going around on social media has shown a senior high school male student popping the question to his lover who happened to be in the same school.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a young loverboy who appeared to be very much in love with his girlfriend decided to propose to her.

So he planned the perfect proposal in the school's compound and managed to get 2 friends of his girlfriend to help him with the proposal.

The video showed the said lady having a chat with her friends on the school's compound with the 2 ladies trying their best to keep the lady from looking back.

The SHS boy walked silently behind his girlfriend and took the knee while holding what looked like a small box which had something like a ring placed in it.

It was only after he went on his knees that his girlfriend realized what was happening and reacted in the moment.

By way of reacting, the young lady covered her face with her hands in a bid to hide her shyness and also express her surprise.

There were some other people on the compound who served as spectators to the romantic proposal that took place in the school.

