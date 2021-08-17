A supposed student of ST Monica's College of Education has explained why an Anglican priest went viral after kissing 3 ladies

According to the person, the first lady was aspiring to be a chaplain and the other 2 were regular bible readers

The video has since stirred debate online with the Anglican Church of Ghana stepping in to address it

An Anglican priest went viral on social media after a video of him kissing some students during church service popped up on social media stirring reactions.

A student of the school has however opened up on the reason behind the kiss and how it managed to go viral.

While explaining issues in a social media message, the alleged student of the school, in a screenshot sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram said there was a reason for the action.

St Monica's student opens up on why "kissy-kissy" priest chose the 3 ladies he kissed

Source: Instagram

The narration had it that the three ladies were adjudged the best students in the school for that particular batch.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to the person, the Anglican priest kissed the first lady because she missed out on being a chaplain after she went home and her place was given to another.

For her, the kiss was to encourage her for not giving up despite losing out on the leadership position.

The two other ladies received their fair share of the 'holy kiss' from the Anglican priest for being consistent bible readers in the school.

The lady making the claims said the priest was noted for asking ladies to come to his office and also alleged that she asked some of them to sit on his laps.

Following the viral video, the Anglican Church of Ghana has issued a press statement saying the matter is currently under investigation.

The statement went on to add that the ladies who were involved in the kissing aga would be taken through counselling.

Meanwhile, multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician and pastor, Sonnie Badu has disclosed the reason he does not reveal the faces of his kids in their online family photos.

While speaking in an interview with popular Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, Sonnie Badu stated that he believes in spiritual attacks and he does not want his children to be attacked spiritually.

He added that the kids could be susceptible to attacks as their identity and faces on social media will expose them to a barrage of attacks.

Source: Yen.com.gh