Ghanaian businessman Abass Giwa Sariki has been enstooled as a sub-chief in Okuapeman in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Abass was honoured with the title of Adentemhene. His coronation, which took place at Akropong, also in the Eastern Region, on August 28, 2024, saw motorcades with excited supporters spraying money into the air while others eagerly caught them.

Abass Sariki's new role as Adentemhene

This new position, traditionally bestowed upon him, acknowledges his significant contributions to the development and welfare of the community.

His new role will also enable him to actively participate in and preserve the traditional functions and customs of the Okuapeman people.

Further reports also indicate heavy traffic after the Businessman and his entourage stormed Akropong for his enstoolment as the Adentemhene of Okuapeman.

Various dignitaries, including celebrities like Shatta Bundle, Don Little, Kwaku Manu, and others, graced the occasion. Other traditional rulers were also present.

Netizens displeased with Abass' enstoolment

Despite the massive support from his entourage, netizens seemed displeased with his enstoolment.

@weneverfront wrote:

"Thugs Turns King. That be life for you."

@lowkey15294477 wrote:

"We Dey make languards king Sekof then be languards what a useless country Lmao whiles people Dey wey dem Dey deserve this pass."

@Ruleyour_Self wrote:

"Masa who be business man…… correct Land-guard wa rise through the ranks to be at the top….. correct mafia man…… ask any fraud boy then see."

@bandanadisciple wrote:

"Chale herh, I love Burna Boy but how can he say he get money pass this man herh. Abass is a Great Man."

Ayisha Modi faces off with Abass Sariki

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh reported that Socialite Ayisha Modi had hit back at businessman Abass Giwa Sariki after he denied being her husband.

In a new video, Ayisha did not mince as she described her former partner as uncouth for his recent.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

