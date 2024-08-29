Abass Giwa Sariki: Ghanaian Businessman Enstooled As Sub-Chief At Okuapeman
- Abass Sariki, one of the godfathers of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has been enstooled as a sub-chief
- Abass Giwa Sariki has been enstooled as the Adentemhene of Okuapeman in the Eastern Region
- Netizens who saw the post greeted the news with mixed reactions and expressed their views in the comments section
Ghanaian businessman Abass Giwa Sariki has been enstooled as a sub-chief in Okuapeman in the Eastern Region of Ghana.
Abass was honoured with the title of Adentemhene. His coronation, which took place at Akropong, also in the Eastern Region, on August 28, 2024, saw motorcades with excited supporters spraying money into the air while others eagerly caught them.
Abass Sariki's new role as Adentemhene
This new position, traditionally bestowed upon him, acknowledges his significant contributions to the development and welfare of the community.
His new role will also enable him to actively participate in and preserve the traditional functions and customs of the Okuapeman people.
Further reports also indicate heavy traffic after the Businessman and his entourage stormed Akropong for his enstoolment as the Adentemhene of Okuapeman.
Various dignitaries, including celebrities like Shatta Bundle, Don Little, Kwaku Manu, and others, graced the occasion. Other traditional rulers were also present.
See the post below:
Netizens displeased with Abass' enstoolment
Despite the massive support from his entourage, netizens seemed displeased with his enstoolment.
@weneverfront wrote:
"Thugs Turns King. That be life for you."
@lowkey15294477 wrote:
"We Dey make languards king Sekof then be languards what a useless country Lmao whiles people Dey wey dem Dey deserve this pass."
@Ruleyour_Self wrote:
"Masa who be business man…… correct Land-guard wa rise through the ranks to be at the top….. correct mafia man…… ask any fraud boy then see."
@bandanadisciple wrote:
"Chale herh, I love Burna Boy but how can he say he get money pass this man herh. Abass is a Great Man."
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
