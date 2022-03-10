A supposed girlfriend of one of the police officers alleged to be involved in the bullion van robberies has spoken

She broke down in tears while indicating that she never knew her boyfriend was an alleged armed robber

The police officer known publicly as Pablo has lost his life following a police operation to apprehend other accomplices

An alleged girlfriend of Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah purported to be part of the bullion van robbers has been heard in a video crying over his unfortunate demise.

In a WhatsApp audio fast going viral on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the lady was heard crying profusely over her lover's death.

The police officer who is nicknamed Pablo had been implicated in a series of hits on bullion vans in the capital city.

According to her, she received a call from a friend to check YouTube because her boyfriend who she always posts on her WhatsApp status had lost his life.

The lady said she did not believe what her friend was saying until she received evidence and went to find out fully for herself.

She went on to narrate that she quickly called one of Pablo's friends to find out the truth in the trending issue only to be told that indeed, her boyfriend had died.

The lady, amid tears, said the friend revealed that Pablo was an armed robber and was into many vices.

He went on to ask if the lady did not notice all of these things while dating Pablo which she answered in the negative.

She said Pablo had stacked a lot of money but all of it could not be spent owing to the trending issue.

Two policemen named in the recent bullion van robberies in Accra have been shot dead

It was earlier reported an exchange of gunshots during an intelligence led to the death of policemen, No.58284 Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and No. 53549 Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame who had earlier been arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies.

They were pronounced dead on arrival at the police hospital where they were rushed for treatment.

4 Police Officers Arrested Over Bullion Van Robberies Denied Bail

Meanwhile, a circuit court in Accra has refused to grant bail to four policemen arrested for their alleged involvement in a series of hits on vehicles transporting huge sums of money to and from banks.

The four policemen and one civilian were arraigned at the court on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, but were remanded into police custody.

According to reports, their plea for bail was not taken and opposed by the prosecution led by DSP Sylvester Asare.

