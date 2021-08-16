The Ghana Health Service is expected to vaccinate more than 177,000 people with the Johnston & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

It would not be administered to those who have taken the earlier vaccines

The reason for that is because it is not medically right to mix COVID-19 vaccines from different sources

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that the Ghana Health Service would vaccinate more than 177,000 people with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Starting today, Monday, August 16, 2021, the Johnson &Johnson jabs will be given in two hotspot regions, Greater Accra and the Ashanti regions.

The exercise is, however, expected to end on August 20, 2021.

COVID 19: 177,000 people to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine; exercise starts today

Source: Facebook

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

As with the previous jabs, people above the age of 18, with the exception of pregnant women, will be eligible for the vaccination.

Preference would, however, be given to people who are 60 years and above and those with underlying health conditions.

The Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, Dr Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, said the current Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccines would be done in 11 districts of concern in the two hotspot regions.

Dr Amponsa-Achiano said the Johnson and Johnson vaccines would not be administered to those who have taken the earlier vaccines.

He explained that this is because it is not medically right to mix COVID-19 vaccines from different sources.

“This is for those who have not taken any vaccines. Take along any national identity card,” he said

Sheikh Ahmed Al Makhtoum, refunds $2.4million Sputnik money to the government

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Makhtoum, the Dubai-based businessman at the centre of the botched Sputnik V procurement saga has finally refunded $2.4million to the government.

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, dated August 11, 2021, addresses Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, the acting chief director of the Ministry of Health, indicates that once the money is confirmed as received, a receipt should be sent.

“The SWIFT and the payment advice for the refund is hereby attached for your reference and record…Kindly issue us a payment receipt once the funds have been credited into the Government bank account,” the letter noted.

Source: Yen Ghana