The country took delivery of 249,600 doses of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be administered on Friday, August 27, 2021

People who have taken the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are advised not to go for it

The second shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will begin to be administered on Friday, August 27, 2021.

The Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Manager, Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano has said about 400,000 people are awaiting their second jab

The decision to administer the vaccines a week from today, Friday, August 20, comes after the country took delivery of 249,600 doses of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine.

COVID-19: 2nd jab of AstraZeneca vaccine begins on August 27

It was delivered under the COVAX facility, courtesy the United Kingdom (UK) government.

In a report filed by GraphicOnline.com, Dr. Amponsa-Achiano said priority would be given to those who took their first jab from March 10, this year and beyond.

He added that the last consignment of AstraZeneca that was deployed was targeted at those who took their first jab from March 1 to March 9, this year.

When did Ghana take delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine?

Ghana took delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine doses donated by the government of the United Kingdom on Wednesday, August 18.

The doses were received on behalf of the country by officials of the Ministry of Health as well as United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Ghana.

Wednesday morning’s delivery brings to about 850,000 AstraZeneca doses received by the government of Ghana.Dr. Amponsa-Achiano said the deployment would be done nationwide.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine jab

Starting today, Monday, August 16, 2021, the Johnson &Johnson jabs were given in two hotspot regions, Greater Accra and the Ashanti regions.

The exercise is expected to end on August 20, 2021.

As with the previous jabs, people above the age of 18, with the exception of pregnant women, will be eligible for the vaccination.

Preference was given to people who are 60 years and above and those with underlying health conditions.

Dr Amponsa-Achiano said the Johnson and Johnson vaccines would not be administered to those who have taken the earlier vaccines.

He explained that this is because it is not medically right to mix COVID-19 vaccines from different sources.

Update of Vaccine delivery

As of August 18, 2021, 1,765,050 doses of vaccines had come into the country, out of which 1,566,450 were the AstraZeneca double-schedule vaccine.

In March, 366,850 doses of the Covishield came in.

In March 2021, the country received Russia’s Sputnik V, the last but one doses of vaccines before the latest two arrivals of Johnson & Johnson a fortnight ago and 249,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine last Wednesday.

