Pope Francis has been reported dead by the Vatican. According to a letter, they noted that the Pope died on Easter Monday on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 after a severe respiratory infection.

According to the letter, the Pope died at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

Pope Francis dead at 88. Image Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Details of Pope Francis' health

According to a letter by the Vatican, Pope Francis was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2025, following several days of struggling with bronchitis.

Despite initial hopes for recovery, his condition steadily declined, and by Tuesday, February 18, doctors confirmed he had developed bilateral pneumonia.

After spending 38 days under medical care, the Pope was discharged and returned to his residence at Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican to continue his recovery at home.

It was not his first battle with serious respiratory issues. Back in 1957, when he was in his early 20s, Jorge Mario Bergoglio underwent surgery in Argentina to remove part of his lung following a severe infection.

Over the years, the Pope remained vulnerable to lung-related ailments. In November 2023, he was forced to cancel a scheduled trip to the United Arab Emirates due to influenza and lung inflammation.

Pope Francis' last moments

People around the world mourn Pope Francis

Many people on social media spoke about Pope Francis' final moments on Easter Monday, where he appeared on the balcony to deliver his Easter message and interacted with the American vice president, JD Vance.

Others also spoke about his influence during his tenure as a Pope and how much they would miss him.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the passing of Pope Francis:

yorgorabaamed said:

"One of the very few world leaders who had the courage to stand up for Palestinian civilians and basic human rights. He will be one of the greatest Popes in our lifetimes."

cac.cy_ said:

"Met JD Vance and immediately decided it wasn’t worth living anymore (understandable)."

emsh_80 said:

"Pope Francis’s last message before his death. ‘A ceasefire in Gaza. May there be peace’.

yorgorabaamed said:

"I'm glad he made it to one last Easter but we'll miss you father."

at_miriamss said:

"I'm an atheist, but I really liked this pope."

rowena_njeri said:

"Loved this Pope. We will miss him."

