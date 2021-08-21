The story of an individual who just landed his first job after almost giving up has touched the hearts of many

The post shared by @AuntySeips indicated that the offer came with a car, fuel allowance, mobile phone and a laptop

Tweeps took to the comments section to express their excitement about the issue and also their opinions

A Twitter account with the handle name @AuntySeips has recently shared a story of an individual who just got their very first job at the age of 33.

The main reason why the post appeared to have gone viral is that, according to @AuntySeips, it seems that this person had been struggling to land a job for a long time and the very first job they got came along with a very attractive offer.

The person whose gender nor name was disclosed has been picked for a position and it comes with a company car, petrol card, cell phone and laptop.

The Story of a 33-year-old Individual who just Received their First job Goes Viral Source:Advans

@AuntySeips shared that she is literally in tears because at some point this person gave up.

Tweep who saw this expressed how happy they are for the person under the post and some also opened up about the job issues they find themselves in.

The post has gathered over 36,000 likes, 347 quote tweets, close to 6,000 retweets with 385 comments at the time of this publication.

YEN.com.gh had highlighted a few of them below;

From @sipho_dona:

Wow wow wow when God steps in and intervenes nothing and on one can stand in the way. Though jin the past people may have sabotaged people's chances of employment and business opportunities but ekugcineni, the will of God prevails. Glory be to God in Jesus Christ Mighty name.

@NathanMangena1 commented:

Don't give up brother. What I would advise is send emails to the jobs you want and offer to work for free. Work and out do everyone, by doing this you gain experience and when opportunity arises you would be the first one they would call. (I did this it works)

@MpuraYoKwana commented:

Just after I told my girlfriend who's a my mother to our daughter that I think I am cursed simply bcz I failed to pass on 5 interviews I've attended this year. This improve hope and the spirit of not giving up Slightly smiling face...yes I am not used to failing and I blv i was top of the game

@HMinistries8 said:

With God all things are possible.

@TrueTsonga replied:

Wow, there I indeed a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow Rainbow.

