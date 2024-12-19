A Christian lady who married a Muslim man has taken to social media to shade her critics who said the marriage won't last

In a video, the woman noted that her marriage with her Muslim husband had lasted seven years and still counting

Netizens who saw the post were proud and extended their heartfelt congratulations to the couple

A Christian woman has silenced critics who doubted the longevity of her interfaith marriage to a Muslim man.

The couple, who have been together for several years, have proven that love knows no religious boundaries.

A Christian woman is calling out her naysayers who said her marriage with a Muslim won't last. Image source: Queenolofin

Source: TikTok

Sharing her story on TikTok, she noted that when the couple first announced their intention to marry, they faced significant backlash from family, friends, and the wider community.

Many expressed concerns about potential cultural and religious differences, predicting the marriage would not endure.

However, the couple remained steadfast in their love for one another, ignoring the negativity. They are seven years old now.

Over the years, the couple has built a strong and loving family. They have raised children who are proud of their diverse heritage and have instilled in them the values of tolerance and understanding.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate couple for staying together

Netizens who saw the video of the woman shading her naysayers were impressed. They congratulated the lady and her husband for not letting their religious differences set them apart. Others shared similar experiences.

@Kudirat Muhammed wrote:

"My husband is a Christian and am a Muslim 8 years till forever."

@James Gift Rabiu wrote:

"Am a christaine my husband is a Muslim but i converted willing and we are 10years together."

@abubakarolabanjis wrote:

" read some people saying “Religion is not the koko, Love is” my question is, is LOVE enough for a successful marriage?"

@anny wrote:

"Me christian and my husband is a Muslim now our marriage is twelve years now and still counting and I never regret getting married to him.i married him because he is my husband not his religion."

@gentle.giant.thor wrote:

"Love conquers and still conquering over religion and strife. We love you both."

@OluwaRotimi wrote:

"Same here 12yrs and still counting ..na all festive period we Dey celebrate for my house Christmas to ileya."

Source: YEN.com.gh