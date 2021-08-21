A Ghanaian man appears to find himself on the wrong side of netizens after claiming that his only reason for selling popcorn is because he was unemployed

Richmond who appeared to have been hoping that many would sympathize with him rather got many unhappy

Ghanaians took to the comments to voice out their opinion about the comment Richmond made

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man by the name of Richmond has resorted to social media to lament about a situation he finds himself in.

The article reported that Richmond claims that he is being forced to sell a popcorn machine he has been selling with due to unemployment.

He explained that he had to borrow money to cater for the medical bills of his newly born child who was sick but his lender insists he pays back as soon as possible.

As long as you are Generating Money, you are Employed - Ghanaians say

Source: UGC

Netizens who saw the publication appeared to have been unhappy about the fact that a man who sells popcorn claims that i'st'st the only option for him due to unemployment.

Many who had issues with that statement gave their reasons in the comments section.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of them;

Precious Nkrumah commented:

There’s nothing wrong with selling. Even office workers have also started selling ....just that they do it online

Abdulai Abdul-Rauf replied:

African mentality, is that not self-employment? Can government employs all

Kobby Robert:

Some Dey enter underground about 8 light poles just to feed. You Dey earth surface Dey recieve fresh air dey complain. Go to Galamsey site and see what unemployment do people

Araba Sweden commented:

At least u have created ur own employment and it’s doing well. Just try to expand it. It’s normal even abroad ppl try creating their own jobs too

From Sam John:

Y the people them dey sell popcorn u dey pass them anaa

Check to more of the comments

