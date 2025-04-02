A police officer drowned in the River Offin at Assin Asaman while participating in an operation against illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

Joy News reported that the body of Constable Kwabena Dogbewas was recovered after a four-hour search following the April 1 incident.

The drowning occurred during a swoop led by the Central North Regional Police Command.

When the police arrived, suspected illegal miners fled across the river and in an attempt to seize and destroy their equipment Dogbe slipped into the river and drowned.

