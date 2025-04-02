Police Officer Drowns In River Offin During Anti-galamsey Operation At Assin Asaman
A police officer drowned in the River Offin at Assin Asaman while participating in an operation against illegal mining, also known as galamsey.
Joy News reported that the body of Constable Kwabena Dogbewas was recovered after a four-hour search following the April 1 incident.
The drowning occurred during a swoop led by the Central North Regional Police Command.
When the police arrived, suspected illegal miners fled across the river and in an attempt to seize and destroy their equipment Dogbe slipped into the river and drowned.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.