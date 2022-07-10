Global site navigation

People

Ghanaian Man Begs To Be Employed As Driver By Holding Placard In The Street

by  Ebenezer Quist

A young Ghanaian man who did not disclose his name was seen holding up a placard asking for an employment opportunity as a driver.

In the post that was wildly retweeted on Twitter after surfacing on the platform on Tuesday, September 7, 2022, the gentleman wrote on the sign:

"Am an experience driver with a licence and need a car to work. Contact 0574215369".
Experience driver with licence
Experience driver with licence
Source: UGC

Although the statement did not obey all the rules of grammar, a lot of social media users helped by re-sharing the post to help him get what he wanted.

Reactions on social media

@lynka_21 replying to @lips_pi stated:

You buy the car for some of them and they make you regret your actions for the rest of your life. Wish him the very best though

@KBamfo5 replying to @lips_pi also mentioned:

We don't write 'am'
We write 'I am or I'm '

@Jezoz_is_Lord replying to @lips_pi also added:

Let him go to uber office and register their car some for free

See the post below

