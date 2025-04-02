Nadia Buari took to social media to eulogise her late best friend Jenny who passed away in 2023

The actress who appeared to be devastated by the loss shared an emotional tribute in her friend's honour

Scores of netizens thronged the comments section to urge the superstar on as she mourned the loss

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari got many fans emotional with her recent tribute in honour of her late best friend Jenny.

Nadia Buari emotional over the loss of her best friend. Photo source: @iamNadiaBuari

Nadia Buari first talked about her best friend's death in 2023 when she recounted how they first met in senior high school and instantly became best friends.

“I knew immediately, she would be my best friend and I wasn’t mistaken. For the next couple of years, we shared everything that two girlfriends can share. For her, I was the person she turned to when things got rough. We knew our secrets, desires, fears, silly crushes and serious relationship problems. We had no secrets, never lied to each other, and were always brutally honest and full of respect.

Details of Jenny's death are unknown. However, the actress appears to have yet to get over her best friend's loss.

In Jenny's memory, Nadia Buari shared an emotional tribute to mark her best friend's second anniversary.

The video captured some of Nadia's fondest memories with Jenny from birthday parties and sister dates to collective vacation.

Sharing her thoughts two years on after Jenny's demise, Nadia Buari who is now the mother of five children said,

"They lied when they said it gets easier with time. No, it doesn’t, you only get used to the pain. I miss you so much, Jenny. If only Heaven had visiting hours, gosh, they’d be tired of my visits. So much to talk about. You are always in my heart. Forever Jenny!"

