A Ghanaian man by the name of Richmond A. Adjedibonga has resorted to social media to lament about a situation he finds himself in.

In his post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a popular Facebook group called Tell It All mum, the young man revealed he is being forced to sell a popcorn machine he has been selling with due to unemployment.

He narrating his story, the young man said he had to borrow many to care for his newly born child who was sick.

Richmond said his lender has been insisting he pays back what he owes in full.

After many attempts to get the lender to give him time to pay back failed, Richmond has no choice but to sell his popcorn machine.

Adjebonga intimated that he had been searching for a job for so long without one.

He, therefore, had to sell popcorn to cater for himself and his family.

With debt hanging around his neck, he is forced to sell the machine.

Many netizens who saw his post seemed saddened by it and had some comforting things to say.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of them;

From Juliana Nabicha Nyanja:

Sad to hear that from a man, it means he has suffered a lot. I wish I could help but I'm in a similar situation. May the helpers locate you.

Betty Tetteh-Rowe

So if u sell the machine how will u feed urself n family, beg the person to give u more time so u work n pay him

Doreen Chika Kenneth said:

I'm touched! I had to first go through his profile, it doesn't look like he's lying.

DeCount Cristo JoJo said:

Arrrghhh , arrange with the person on payment terms and work with the machine, you can pay him weekly from the proceeds you make from the popcorn you sell. You are the man Be smart. Cux if disposed of them machine, you are back to square one. And the buyer knowing that you desperate for the money will give u peanuts for your troubles. What’s your wife doing to support?

Source: Yen.com.gh