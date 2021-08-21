Nana Addo picks Comfort Ocran of Otabil's ICGC as board member of Bank of Ghana

- President Akufo-Addo has inaugurated the board for the Bank of Ghana

- The board includes the wife of Albert Ocran, a senior pastor at ICGC

- Comfort Ocran is a motivational speaker and author

The wife of ICGC's executive pastor, Albert Ocran - Comfort Ocran, has been named as a board member of the Bank of Ghana.

Nana Addo picks wife of Otabil's pastor as board member of Bank of Ghana (Photo: SRSF.com)

Her name forms part of the list of board members inaugurated by President Akufo-Addo. These members are responsible for formulating policies for the achievement of the Bank’s objectives.

The Board is chaired by Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, with members including Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi, Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Mr. Charles Kofi Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

The other members are Dr. Kwame Owusu-Nyantekyi, Dr. Samuel Nii-Noi Ashong, Mr. Jude Kofi Bucknor, Mr. Joseph Blignam Alhassan, Mr. Andrew Adinorte Boye-Doe, Dr. Regina Adutwum, Ms. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, and Professor Eric Osei Assibey.

Comfort Ocran is the CEO of Legacy & Legacy (a management consultancy company) and Executive Director of Springboard Roadshow Foundation - youth development and mentoring platform).

Source: Yen.com.gh