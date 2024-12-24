Five vehicles, including one belonging to Bishop Salifu Amoako, were involved in an accident near Tesano-Papaye.

Citi News reported that the accident was caused by a truck that suffered a brake failure, leading to the collision.

The truck driver reportedly fled the scene shortly after the crash. No injuries were recorded in the crash, but all vehicles involved suffered significant damage.

Amoako was seen assessing the damage to his car in a video posted by Citi News.

This incident comes less than a week after Amoako’s son was sentenced to six months at a correctional centre for his involvement in a road crash at East Legon.

The preacher's 16-year-old son pleaded guilty to eight counts in the case following the fatal collision he caused on October 12.

Seven persons were involved in the crash in East Legon, with two teenage girls, Maame Dwomoh and Justine Agbenu, dying in the crash.

Source: YEN.com.gh