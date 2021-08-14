The Chief of Chiraa, Barima Minta Afari, in the Bono Region and his people have conferred on Ghana President, an honourary stool name

This happened during a courtesy call that the President made on the chief after visiting the region to inspect some ongoing works and commission some completed ones

The chief indicated during the president's courtesy visit that Ghanaians must consider fixing the country as a collective responsibility

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been honoured with the stool name 'Okogyeaman Odomankoma' following a courtesy call he paid on the Chief of Chiraa, Barima Minta Afari, in the Bono Region.

A post shared on the verified Facebook handle of the president suggests that the title was conferred on him during a working visit he paid to the region to inspect ongoing works and also commission some completed ones.

The president commissioned the Bono Region Fire Service Headquarters; the newly constructed Maternity and Mental Health Block of the Sunyani Municipal Hospital.

President Akufo-Addo Being Honoured with a Stool name by Chiefs in Bono Region Credit: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

In addition, he inspected ongoing works on the construction of Sunyani Town Roads under the Sinohydro Facility; commissioned a new administration block for the 3rd Battalion Infantry Base (3BN) at Sunyani; inspected ongoing work on the construction of accommodation for troops at 3BN, among others.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Speaking during a small gathering, the Chief of Chiraa, Barima Minta Afari, indicated to Ghanaian youth that fixing Ghana is a collective responsibility.

Citing examples of citizens which are detrimental to the development of the nation, the Chiraa Chief stated that

“If you want to fix Ghana and you are into galamsey, can you do it? Our water bodies have been destroyed through galamsey. How do we fix a country with this attitude?” he queried.

While on the subject of leadership and fixing the country, famous Ghanaian media personality, Captain Smart, who is known for his powerful and controversial demands on authorities to do right, joined the Fix The Country demonstration, as YEN.com.gh earlier reported.

In a video that is now circulating on social media, Captain Smart was captured as he poured libation to Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Captain Smart, while at it, told the late Pan-Africanist to bring his wisdom back to the leaders of Ghana because Ghanaians are in pain, due to mismanagement of the country's resources.

Source: Yen.com.gh