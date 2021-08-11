President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a $16 million Weddi Africa tomato processing factory, under the government’s One District-One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

The farm located at Domfete in the Berekum West District in the Bono Region also has an agro farm.

The factory was commissioned on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, during Akufo-Addo's two-day working visit to the Bon region.

Akufo-Addo shows he is fixing the country as he commissions $16m 1D1F Tomato Processing Factory in Sunyani

According to a report filed by theGhanareport, the president said the citing of the factory outside Accra underscores the commitment of the government to decentralise industrial development and stimulate economic activity in the rural areas.

He said the establishment of the factory was a demonstration of the critical role the private sector could play in the country’s industrial transformation.

President Akufo-Addo explained that Domfete was chosen for the siting of the factory because the town happened to be one of the major catchment areas for the cultivation of fresh tomatoes.

The commissioning has triggered reactions from social media users.

Julius De Survivor believes Akufo-Addo will change the country.

I swear Nana Addo will change Ghana, the youth need to understand this Rome was never built in a day. Well done your excellency, Ghanaians will definitely reward your good works. GOD BLESS YOU.

Kwame Peter says industrialisation is the way to go.

Industrialization is the way to go. If these gains are consolidated, we will soon see the Cedi appreciate to foreign currencies

Prince Agyekum hoped the factories will be managed well.

Thank you my President. I just pray all the factories will be managed by people who fear God and love Ghana.

Collins K. Gyasi believed this will have a good impact on the economy.

Well done Nana Addo. I believe this will help us expand the economy. The availability of raw material for the factory should be our number one priority. Factories factories we need more of such industries.

Away from 1D1F, President Akufo-Addo has appointed the son of late former president, Alhaji Aliu Mahama as the next Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel .

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, will be replacing the late Prince Imoro Andani who died this year after a short illness.

He became the MP for Yendi in 2020 after contesting for the first time in a general election.

