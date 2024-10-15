The Electoral Commission has begun its online re-exhibition of the provisional voters' register today, October 15, 2024

Registered voters have been encouraged to check their details via the shortcode, *711*51# or via the EC's official website

Registered voters have been advised to report any discrepancies in their details to the EC's District Office before October 19

The Electoral Commission has commenced its online re-exhibition of the provisional voters’ register today, Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

The exhibition will remain open until Saturday, October 19, 2024.

The Electoral Commission says the voter register re-exhibition is to help correct discrepancies in the registration details of registered voters.

In a statement dated October 14, 2024, the Electoral Commission stated that the decision to re-exhibit the voters register stemmed from concerns about discrepancies sighted during the first exhibition.

During the IPAC meeting on October 1, 2024, the EC assured all stakeholders that the revised provisional voter’s register would be re-exhibited online for registered voters to check their details and report any discrepancies to the commission for correction.

How to check your voting details

The EC has thus encouraged voters to verify their details through the shortcode *711*51# free of charge. Voters can also check the EC website: https://ec.gov.gh.

On the EC website, registered voters are to click on the pop-up link in the bottom-right corner of the screen and enter their 10-digit voter ID number to display their registration details.

Registered voters have been advised to report any discrepancies they identify in their registration details to the EC’s District Office for correction before Saturday October 19.

After that date, voters would be able to view their registration details, but would not be able to make any corrections.

Political parties have also been urged to submit any identified discrepancies using the same template during the exhibition period.

EC clarifies release of PVR release date

The Electoral Commission also refuted claims it promised to release a revised version of the 2024 voter register within a week after the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) stated that the EC had promised to release a revised voter register within a week of the meeting on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

In a press statement dated October 8, 2024, the Electoral Commission disagreed with the assertion of the NDC.

In a statement signed by Samuel Tettey, the Deputy Chairperson in charge of operations, the EC clarified that they would provide the political parties with the revised provisional voters register and upload it online within two weeks or earlier.

EC releases ballot printing houses

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission has released the list of printing houses for the 2024 polls.

The commission commenced with the official printing notices of poll and ballot papers on Friday, October 11, 2024.

In a letter to parties, the commission noted that the printing would take place at eight local publishing companies.

