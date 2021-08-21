Ghanaian artiste, Sarkodie has connected with celebrated Nigerian producer and music executive Don Jazzy

A video posted online shows the two hugging and the latter showering praises on the latter

The Ghanaian artiste is in the West African country on a promotional tour for his recently released album 'No Pressure'

A video has popped up online of Ghanaian artiste, Sarkodie meeting popular Nigerian producer and founder of MAVIN Records Don Jazzy.

The video posted on Youtube shows the two hugging like friends who haven't seen each other in a long time. The Ghanaian artiste is currently in Nigeria on a promotional tour for his "No Pressure" album.

You say money no be problem; Don Jazzy says he as he meets Sarkodie in video. Photo source: @sarkodie, @donjazzy

The video shows Sarkodie walking up to meet Jazzy, who has his hands raised. There is a warm embrace between the two.

"The biggest boss," says Sarkodie. "It is good to have you here. Thank you very much for coming" responded Jazzy.

"You no say money no be problem," added Jazzy later in the video. The phrase is often used by Sarkodie in his songs.

Watch the meeting of Sarkodie and Don Jazzy below.

YEN.com.gh has compiled below some reactions to the meeting and Sarkodie's tour in Nigeria.

Jacobson King: "We Sark nation will leave Ghana and go and stay at Nigeria with King Sark there so when he retired from music so that we come back to Ghana #Nigerians love him soo much"

Hello Vybes: "Naija get mad love for king Sark"

Adjei Kwasi: "kwame Nkrumah of our generation, king sark the ruler !!!!!!!!"

Bright Osei: "My people of naija thank u receiving our king nicely"

AfricanGoddess: "King sark the rap God."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo known as Sarkodie caught up with legendary Nigerian actor Jim Iyke in Nigeria while on tour in the West African country.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, Sarkodie posted the photo of himself and Jim as shared the legendary moment with his fans. The duo was seen standing in front of a building as they posed for the camera and beamed with smiles.

