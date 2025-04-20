Barcelona are fearing the worst when it comes to the injury sustained by striker Robert Lewandowski in Saturday’s 4-3 La Liga win over Celta Vigo.

Ferran Torres opened the scoring for the league leaders within the first 15 minutes after carrying the ball across the edge of the box before striking into the bottom-left corner.

However, the visitors found themselves level moments later following a mix-up at the back between Wojciech Szczesny and Inigo Martinez, who failed to deal with a cross and allowed Borja Iglesias to tap home.

Barca suffered yet another setback when Iglesias gave his side a 2-1 lead early in the half after Frenkie de Jong's poor reading of a bouncing ball gave the striker the chance to run through at goal.

Iglesias would go on to complete his hat-trick just after an hour of play, but Dani Olmo and Raphinha quickly levelled the score.

It looked certain that Barca would only take a point, but Raphinha's 98th-minute penalty gave the hosts the victory, helping increase the league leaders' points tally to 73.

According to multiple reports, the initial diagnosis is a hamstring strain that will cause the Pole to miss two to three weeks, which would effectively rule him out of next weekend’s Copa del Rey Final against Real Madrid

His status for the two legs of the Champions League semi-finals against Inter Milan is also in major doubt, with Javi Miguel of Diario AS going as far as to call it “improbable” that Lewy would be fit in time to play in either match against the Italian giants.

The official word is likely to come on Sunday once he goes through tests and the club releases a statement, but it does feel as though Barça’s top scorer won’t be available for the three biggest games of the season.

Source: YEN.com.gh