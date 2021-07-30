He is arguably Ghana's biggest music export, and the most awarded artiste in the country

Ghanaian artiste, Sarkodie's much-awaited "No Pressure" album, has finally been released. As expected, it is ruling the charts and the trends around the world.

It has been a few hours since the release, and the reviews are pouring in from music heads, and folks who have something to say about the album.

Here are some things to know about the latest project from arguably Ghana's most awarded artiste.

1. "No Pressure" is Sarkodie's seventh studio album since he debuted on the Ghanaian mainstream music scene. The previous projects are 'Makye,' 'Rapperholic,' Sarkology,' 'Mary,' 'Highest' and 'Black Love.'

2. The album is a 16-track album and features Vic Mensa (United States of America), Giggs (United Kingdom), Kwesi Arthur (Ghana), Medikal (Ghana), Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Wale (United States of America), Darkovibes (Ghana), Benerl (Ghana), Harmonize (Tanzania), Oxlade (Nigeria) and MOG (Ghana.)

3. The album was executive produced by Sarkodie (known professionally as Michael Owusu Addo) and KJ Spio. It was released on Sarkodie's imprint, SarkCess Music.

4. It was initially scheduled to be released on Friday, July 9, 2021, but was pushed to Friday, July 30, 2021, because of sample issues.

5. "No Pressure" follows his previous project "Black Love" which was released some two years ago in 2019.

What are the collaborators on the album saying?

"Thank you. Shout out to King Sark for giving me a platform to talk my sh*t. We need to shoot a crazy video for that joint cause it's African Hip Hop Royalty. #NoPressureAlbum #NoPressure," posted Nyovest.

UK rapper Giggs posted about the project on Instagram writing: "MY BROTHER @sarkodie ALBUM IS OUT NOW EVERYWHERE. CATCH ME ON THERE TOO"

Young act Benerl called it an "honour" to be on the album: "It is a great honour to be featured on the “No Pressure Album” by the Big Lion @sarkodie OUT NOW!

Find me on the track titled “DON’T CRY” Prod. by the NUMBA ONE! @mogbeatz Love and light to everyone supporting and embracing my sound"

Sarkodie is also getting support from people who are not featured on the project.

How about music fans? What do they have to say?

Pretty high praise from someone who calls himself Aboa Banku: "I admit today that Sarkodie is the Greatest ever Rapper to come From Africa Goat Goat Things #NoPressureAlbum"

Adofo believes a photo tells a better story.

Director Babs has an interesting take: "I'm not talking as a fan but an Air Condition now. Congrats @sarkodie You motivate me every time on how to stay consistent and that relevant. GOD HAS BLESSED YOU. KEEP GOING LEGEND. Sarkodie - I'll Be There feat. MOGmusic Waving hand #NoPressureAlbum"

Meanwhile, Sarkodie shared photos of himself smoking a cigar when he turned 36 on July 10, 2021.

He shared the photos on his Instagram account that has a following of 4.5 million to celebrate his special day with his fans and followers. Sarkodie also showed off suits, an expensive wristwatch and a fashion ring.

